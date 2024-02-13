Highlights Stoke City have been struggling recently, with just one win in their last five league matches.

QPR is in better form, currently on a four-match unbeaten run, including two wins and two draws.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his score prediction ahead of the two sides meeting on Wednesday evening.

At this stage of the season, Championship action comes thick and fast, with Stoke City set to host Queens Park Rangers at the Bet 365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

With both sides sitting towards the bottom of the league standings at present, the fixture is a huge one for both clubs, with both the Potters and the R's looking to put points on the board.

With that said, let's take a look at how both sides have been doing heading into tonight's clash.

Stoke City form

Unfortunately for Stoke City, their recent form has been far from ideal, winning just one match from their last five in the league.

Indeed, after yet another defeat at the weekend away at Blackburn Rovers, the Potters have now lost their last four league matches on the bounce.

Given that the club sit 20th in the Championship at present, just three points above the drop zone, they will be desperate to put that run to an end and start to move away from the dotted line.

Interestingly, as you can see above, the side in that last relegation spot at present, and chasing them down, is QPR.

QPR form

Indeed, a victory for QPR away at the Bet 365 Stadium could even see them move ahead Stoke City in the league table on goal difference.

The R's are certainly the form side out of the two teams heading into the midweek clash, too.

Whilst Stoke have lost four consecutive matches in the Championship, QPR are on a four-match unbeaten run at the moment, with two draws and two wins in those games.

As a result, the R's are now just two points adrift of Huddersfield Town and getting above the dotted line, whilst Stoke are just one point further ahead, along with Birmingham City above them in 19th.

Sky Sports pundit issues Stoke v QPR score prediction

Given they are the form side, it is perhaps no shock that Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing QPR to take all three points away from home on Wednesday night.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Marti Cifuentes' side.

Offering his explanation for that prediction, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "I was concerned for Stoke before the weekend, but now I am really worried."

"They rolled over completely against a Blackburn side who were in as poor a moment as they were.

"QPR are unbeaten in four now and Stoke are one of the sides they are hunting down.

"An early goal and the Potters will be in trouble.

"I’ll back an away win which will really tighten things up near the bottom."

Related "You worry" - Carlton Palmer reacts to Stoke City situation under Steven Schumacher Despite Stoke City's terrible form, former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has urged the club to be patient with Steven Schumacher.

Stoke City v QPR is set for kick-off at 7:45PM on Wednesday 14th February.

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.