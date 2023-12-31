Highlights Ipswich Town has hit a recent stumbling block, accumulating only three points from a possible 12 in their last four matches.

Stoke City under Steven Schumacher has shown progress, earning five points from nine and becoming the third team to take a point away from Watford.

David Prutton has predicted a draw between the two teams.

Ipswich Town's travel to Stoke City on New Year's Day, as they look to get themselves back on track.

Kieran McKenna and his side earned a vast amount of high praise upon their return to the second tier, having remained in the automatic promotion places since a 3-2 win against Cardiff City on September 2nd, with their lowest league position of the campaign being as high as sixth, which came off the back of an enthralling 4-3 defeat to Leeds United the week previous.

Ipswich Town's recent wobble

Having sustained their momentum for long periods of the campaign, the Tractor Boys have hit a stumbling block of late, accumulating three points from a possible 12 against Norwich City, Leeds United, Leicester City and Queens Park Rangers.

As a result of this winless run and Southampton extending their unbeaten run to seventeen games, Ipswich are starting to look over their shoulder as we enter the new year.

Championship Table (As it stands December 29th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 25 33 62 2 Ipswich Town 25 15 54 3 Southampton 25 15 51 4 Leeds United 25 17 45 5 West Brom 25 13 42 6 Hull City 25 6 39

After failing to score in a match which many would have expected his side to win, the Northern Irishman stated that such expectations weren't fully realistic, regardless of the fact his side achieved 16 victories from the opening 25 outings.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: "If anyone was coming here tonight thinking we were going to just turn up and batter QPR in what was a third game in six days with the quality they have in their side... Of course that's what we aim for in every game, and we've done incredible to achieve quite a lot of victories this year, but that's not the reality.

Stoke City's solid start under Steven Schumacher

Since his appointment on December 19th, former Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has endured a steady start to life at the Bet365 Stadium, accumulating five points from nine - including four of those on the road.

The Potters' latest result shows the instant progress made under the Liverpudlian, as they became the third successive outfit to take at least a point away from Watford at Vicarage Road, despite Valerien Ismael's side's league position on the periphery of the play-offs.

Schumacher was also left frustrated that Stoke weren't able to capitalise on Vakoun Bayo's red card on 55 minutes.

"We showed some good character especially after going one-down the way we did from a set piece, which was a disappointment. We responded really well and got ourselves back into the game with a really well-taken goal," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"It's a point. We would have liked three, especially in the circumstances, but it's one and we move on."

David Prutton predicts Stoke City v Ipswich Town scoreline

Similarly to Stoke, Ipswich were also a recent side to take points in Hertfordshire, with their 2-1 success on December 12th being the Tractor Boys' last victory.

This recent dip in form among other factors has given David Prutton the feeling that Stoke can take something from this New Year's Day encounter, as he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"Steven Schumacher will be happy with his start to life at Stoke, considering he arrived at the club at the start of such a hectic period with so little time on the training pitch. To go unbeaten in his first three is solid." Prutton began.

"Ipswich look wobbly. It is four without a win now, and Southampton are lurking. To think the gap was 10 points not too long ago. They could well be held again here. 1-1."

Ipswich Town must target a return to form

Prutton's stance on this fixture is fairly understandable, as Stoke have shown green shoots of recovery under the former head coach of the Green Army.

Schumacher will be all too aware of the problems Ipswich can pose, having contested a promotion race with McKenna's side last campaign, as well as suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat against Plymouth in October.

Stoke will be eager to end their winless run of five games on home turf, having also only found the net once in that time.

Ipswich dominated the return fixture on August 12th, emerging 2-0 victors at Portman Road via goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson.

However, Stoke's last victory in the Potteries came against Leeds, so the home side have proven to be a threat to those at the top of the table, but Ipswich must target three points before their form continues to regress for a longer period.