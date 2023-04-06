The Championship welcomes a full day of Friday action this Easter weekend.

All 24 teams are set to compete as the run-in schedule hots up as we draw closer to the end of the season.

Can Stoke maintain their good run of form?

Stoke City welcome Bristol City to the Bet365 Stadium in a 3pm kick-off, with both sides both looking to gain ground on the top half of the second division table.

The Potters go into Friday’s game in a good run of form, with Alex Neil’s side currently unbeaten in their last five league games, winning three and drawing two.

That form has taken the team above the Robins ahead of this weekend’s game.

Nigel Pearson’ side are two points behind Stoke, having failed to win any of their last three league games.

Both sides are all but assured of their safety in the division for next season, but a good run of form between now and the final day could potentially bring either team into the play-off conversation.

David Prutton has predicted, via Sky Sports, that Stoke will continue their rich vein of form with a 2-0 victory against Bristol City.

Victory could move Stoke into 12th if Sunderland suffer defeat in their fixture against Hull City.

The gap to the play-off places could also reduce to seven points if results elsewhere also go in their favour, which could spark hope among the Potters of an unlikely promotion push.

Meanwhile, Pearson’s side could leapfrog Stoke with a win on Friday, which would bring the team to 13th in the standings.

With seven games remaining in the season, time is running our for both teams to string together the kind of form that could lift them closer to the top six.

Can Bristol City beat Stoke City?

Stoke certainly have the better run of form and so it makes sense to back Neil’s side to continue in that manner.

Neither side are too worried about the relegation scrap below them which should make this a less tense affair than some of the other games around the grounds at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

But both teams will both want to find their way into the top half, with a top 12 finish certainly an aim for Pearson this season.

Bristol City could drop as low as 17th in the table if results elsewhere go against them so a defeat could be quite damaging for the team’s position in the division.