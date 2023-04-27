With a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane last night, Sheffield United ensured it was an historic evening at their home stadium.

Indeed, with the victory, their return to the Premier League is sealed, with the teams behind them in the league standings now having to make do with a play-off place this campaign.

It has been a terrific campaign for Paul Heckingbottom and his Blades' side, who have overcome a lot to get to this point, including plenty of injuries throughout the season.

From here on in, then, Sheffield United can now relax, knowing whatever happens, they will be a Premier League side next season.

However, they still have three games left to play, two of which are against teams still fighting for something.

Preston North End, this weekend, for example, are in the hunt for a play-off place in the second tier.

Ryan Lowe's side currently sit 10th in the league standings, but are only two points behind Sunderland in sixth.

A win against the Blades could propel them into the top six ahead of the final day.

What is David Prutton's Sheffield Utd v Preston North End score prediction?

That will not happen according to David Prutton's score prediction ahead of the match, though.

In his latest Championship predictions column for Sky Sports, the EFL pundit believes there will be a share of the points at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton writes: "It is party time for Sheffield United!"

"They got the job done in midweek, and now they can look forward to the Premier League next season.

"I’m sure there has been some celebrating done in that half of the Steel City in the past couple of days.

Preston will hope so, because they need a win if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive.

"I still think the strength of the Blades will limit them, and this will be a draw. Prediction: 1-1."

Is Sheffield United v Preston North End live on TV?

Unfortunately, for those unable to make it to Bramall Lane but hoping to watch the match, it is not being broadcast live on television in the UK.

Audio passes can be found via the club's respective websites, though.

When is Sheffield United v Preston North End?

Sheffield United v Preston North End is set to take place on Saturday 29th April.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is scheduled for 3PM.