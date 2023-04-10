With Burnley having wrapped up promotion on Friday night, they know a victory in Monday evening's clash with Sheffield United will go a long way to securing the club the Championship title.

Indeed, heading into the fixture, Burnley currently lead the league on 87 points, with Sheffield United trailing behind by 11 points.

That means a win for the Clarets this evening would see the gap reach 14 points, with just 18 left to play for come the full-time whistle at Turf Moor tonight.

Not to forget that Burnley also have another thing left to play for other than the league title.

Mathematically, Reading's 106 point Championship record is still in reach. However, the Clarets would have to win every match to beat it (reaching 108 points) or, win six and draw once in order to equal it - anything less and they would fall short.

What is David Prutton's Burnley v Sheffield Utd score prediction?

EFL pundit David Prutton believes they will get three points closer to that record and indeed the league title, too, with Burnley being backed by the Sky Sports man.

Indeed, in his regular Championship predictions column for Sky Sports, Prutton predicts a scoreline of Burnley 2-1 Shefffield Uniited, writing: "This is the one we've all been waiting for."

"The blockbuster clash between, arguably, the two best teams in the division this season.

"You don't want to miss this one when it rounds off the Easter action on Monday night.

"Sheffield United have won five of their last six in all competitions and are starting to build a solid gap between themselves and the chasing pack, but with Burnley having already sealed promotion, they will clearly be hunting a title win as soon as possible.

"I think they'll shade this one, but I can't wait to see how it pans out."

Who will win the Championship title between Burnley and Sheffield United?

At this stage, to say anybody other than Burnley would, quite frankly, be a bold choice.

The Clarets have such a commanding lead at this stage, and even if Sheffield United did manage to win at Turf Moor this evening, you'd have to say that Burnley would still be the firm favourites to lift the silverware come May.

A win for the Blades, though, would see the gap close to just eight points, which should make things more interesting at the top as the season draws to its conclusion.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.