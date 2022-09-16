Sky Sports pundit issues scoreline verdict for Burnley and Bristol City fixture

Burnley will have high hopes for themselves this season in the Championship, with Vincent Kompany hoping to try and get his team straight back up to the Premier League.

With the former Man City man at the helm now and with plenty of cash splashed over the summer, the Clarets are a new look outfit and are playing some very good football to boot.

They’ve picked up 14 points already from their opening nine fixtures and have also lost just once so far.

They’ll want their fine vein of form to continue this weekend against Bristol City too. However, the Robins will not be pushovers.

Nigel Pearson’s outfit may have been near the bottom of the Championship table during the last season but they have started this new campaign with a newfound sense of purpose and drive.

They are currently nestled nicely just outside the top six and a positive result against Burnley could see them shoot back into those play-off spots.

That will be the aim for City this season, with the side looking to finally push on and look up the table rather than consolidate and have to continually look down it.

It won’t be an easy game for either side then – and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton clearly agrees, as he thinks the points will be shared in this fixture. He can’t call a winner in this fixture, which will be held at Turf Moor, as he predicts a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

It would likely be the Robins who go home happier with that result – but it would be a solid point gained on both sides if that result was the case.

The Verdict

Burnley will feel they can get something out of this game and if you had put the Clarets against the Bristol City of old, the City of last season, then they probably would have come away with the three points.

This is a different Robins side though and is one that has thrived under Nigel Pearson this season. They look a completely different outfit to the one that struggled at the wrong end of the division last time around and their results are testament to that, with the club now eyeing a play-off berth.

They won’t make it easy for Burnley, even if the Clarets do have a lot of talent and depth in their squad. It certainly is a hard fixture to call and David Prutton may be right with his prediction of a draw. It would be a fair result for both sides and both managers would probably be happy with it.

Both sides will need to be at the top of their games though this weekend, that is for sure.