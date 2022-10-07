Sky Sports pundit issues score verdict for Stoke City’s clash with Sheffield United

For the first time since the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Championship season, Sheffield United found themselves on the wrong side of a result as they were defeated 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have been pretty imperious in recent weeks as they stayed top of the second tier, but the signs were there that things may start to go wrong when Birmingham City pegged them back last weekend to secure a 1-1 draw in South Yorkshire.

And then things got worse on Tuesday when a second half Chris Willock strike gave Michael Beale’s side all three points against United, in a result which saw Norwich City draw level at the top of the standings with them.

Paul Heckingbottom also had to deal with injuries to George Baldock and Sander Berge, and that isn’t helpful ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stoke City.

The Potters haven’t exactly been flourishing under new boss Alex Neil, having gained just six points out of a possible 18 since his arrival from Sunderland, but he will be buoyed following a late equaliser away at Burnley to come away from Turf Moor on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw.

And it’s set to be another sharing of the spoils for the Staffordshire side in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton, who has predicted in his Sky Sports column that they will contest a 1-1 draw with the Blades.

“Stoke and Alex Neil badly needed that point at Burnley in midweek after such a dismal performance against Watford on Sunday,” Prutton wrote.

“It doesn’t take long for pressure to build in this league and this is another tough, tough game.

“Sheffield United will be keen to bounce back after their defeat against QPR.

“Their lead at the top has closed up a little, and I think they may drop more points in this one.”

The Verdict

Alex Neil hasn’t had the most ideal start to his life at Stoke, and it doesn’t exactly get any easier with Paul Heckingbottom and his side visiting the Bet365 Stadium.

There has been a few draws in his first six games, which with the fire-power he has at his disposal he will find not good enough, but this could funnily enough be a good chance to take advantage of Sheffield United’s struggles.

United are going to be without the aforementioned Baldock and Berge which severely weakens them, although Anel Ahmedhodzic could return to bolster the back three.

Every match in the Championship is tough and there are no bankers, and with Sheffield United’s injuries it somewhat even things up a bit.