Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for West Brom’s clash with Burnley

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to secure all three points in their clash with Burnley at The Hawthorns tonight.

Currently 14th in the Championship, the Baggies will move into the top-half of the league standings if they defeat the Clarets.

West Brom bolstered their squad yesterday by securing the services of Martin Kelly and are currently waiting to see whether their deals for Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah will be approved.

Baggies manager Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of Semi Ajayi today as the defender has been ruled out of action for several weeks as a result of an issue with his ankle.

Set to face a Burnley side who are currently on a four game unbeaten run in the Championship, West Brom know that they will have to be at their best in this particular fixture in order to secure a positive result.

The Clarets will move above front-runners Sheffield United in the table if they beat the Baggies this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has predicted that the game will end in a draw.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “Too many draws are holding back West Brom right now.

“It really is as simple as that.

“If you can’t pick up wins in this league you aren’t going to kick on towards the top six.

“Burnley are starting to do that now.

“They’ve made a lot of signings and things are looking like they are starting to gel under Vincent Kompany.

“But this is still a tough trip and I think it could be another draw for the Baggies.”

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did West Brom sign Matt Clarke on loan from? Brighton & Hove Albion Southampton Leeds United Burnley

The Verdict

Prutton makes a valid point regarding West Brom’s tendency to draw games as they really need to start picking up victories in order to ignite their season.

However, when you consider that Burnley will provide a stiff test for Albion this evening, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if this prediction turns out to be correct.

West Brom will be hoping that Karlan Grant is firing on all cylinders again in this particular fixture.

Having helped his side secure a point in their clash with Wigan Athletic earlier this week by scoring at the DW Stadium, Grant will be determined to add to his overall goal tally tonight.