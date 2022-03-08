Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Swansea City vs Fulham

Swansea City’s season is in danger of petering out as they prepare to welcome Fulham to South Wales in the Sky Bet Championship this evening.

The Swans are currently 16th in the league standings, comfortably ahead of the relegation zone and a good distance away from the play-off places – but there is still reason for them to perform well as the season draws to a close.

Building momentum going into next season is vital for Russell Martin’s side and their 3-1 victory over play-off chasers Coventry City on Saturday was certainly another step in the right direction after their win over West Bromwich Albion the week prior.

Their opponents Fulham meanwhile, look destined for the Premier League, sitting top with a 12 point gap to third-placed AFC Bournemouth.

The Cottagers have won four of their last five in the league, which included an impressive 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Swansea City players retired or not?

1 of 22 Scott Sinclair Yes No

With that in mind, Sky Sports EFL expert and pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the match, going for a 3-1 win for Fulham.

“It was an excellent win for Swansea against Coventry on Saturday. They aren’t going to threaten either end of the table this season realistically, but it’s important for them to have a good end to the season so there is a good feeling at the club heading into the next campaign under Russell Martin.” Prutton wrote on SkySports.com.

“Fulham are on an inevitable march towards the Premier League. It is when rather than if now, and about what records they can break along the way. Away win.”

The Verdict

Fulham’s return to the Premier League feels inevitable at this stage, but Marco Silva does not strike me as a man that will allow things to become complacent.

With that being said, you can see why David Prutton has opted for an away win for Fulham tonight.

Russell Martin’s side are building something, though, as evidenced by their back-to-back wins over decent opposition in recent weeks.

It will certainly be no pushover for Fulham, but they have the talent and ability to put away anybody in this league on their day.