Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Stoke City’s clash with Coventry City

Stoke City will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat to Rotherham United by securing a positive result in their showdown with Coventry City.

The Potters were unable to deliver the goods in front of their supporters on Tuesday as Oliver Rathbone scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Millers in the first-half of this fixture.

Despite showing some signs of promise under the guidance of Alex Neil, a lack of consistency has hindered Stoke’s progress in the Championship as they are currently 16th in the league standings.

When you consider that Coventry have stepped up their performance levels in recent weeks, the Potters know that they will need to be at their best in this fixture in order to have a chance of sealing victory.

The Sky Blues have accumulated 10 points from their last five league games and will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victory over Sheffield United.

Mark Robins’ side claimed all three points in this clash thanks to a late strike from Martyn Waghorn.

Ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Stoke will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

Whereas Coventry’s supporters will be delighted if this prediction turns out to be true, Stoke will be determined to produce an eye-catching display for their fans on Saturday.

Neil could potentially opt to start Jacob Brown and Nick Powell in this fixture after both players made cameo appearances against Rotherham.

Brown managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in the Championship before suffering a thigh injury which forced him to watch on from the sidelines for five games.

Powell meanwhile certainly possesses the talent required to thrive at this level as when he has been fit enough to feature, he has provided 33 direct goal contributions in 90 league appearances for the Potters.

By adding to this particular tally tomorrow, the 28-year-old could potentially help his side defy Prutton’s prediction.

