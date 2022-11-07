Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Sheffield United’s Yorkshire derby v Rotherham

For the first time in three-and-a-half years, Sheffield United will take on Rotherham United as the Millers go across the M1 and into the Steel City.

Less than 10 miles separates the two sides but Matt Taylor’s side are right up against it when they face the Blades.

Rotherham were not long from snapping Burnley’s unbeaten streak last week, only to concede two goals in second half stoppage time to lose 3-2, and that result was followed up with a 2-1 home defeat against Norwich City.

They are perhaps facing Paul Heckingbottom’s team at the worst possible moment after they laid down a marker for the rest of the division on Saturday afternoon when they demolished Burnley 5-2.

Most of October was rough for the red and white half of Sheffield, but they finally won a match by the end of the month against West Brom, and they have followed that up with November successes against Bristol City and the Clarets.

Victory over Rotherham would see the Blades head back to the summit of the Championship, and EFL pundit David Prutton is predicting that exact outcome with a 2-0 win.

“That was some performance from Sheffield United against Burnley,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They outmuscled and outplayed them in the second half, which was no mean feat against a side that had gone 16 unbeaten.

“Rotherham have lost three on the bounce now, which is of real concern.

“Matt Taylor needs to find a way to turn that around, but that isn’t going to happen at Bramall Lane.”

The Verdict

With what they did against Burnley on Saturday, it is hard to see past the Blades here.

Heckingbottom’s men were ruthless, especially with their deliveries into the box, and the clinical partnership of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie are probably giving the Millers defence a sleepless night.

Prutton though already seems to have written off Rotherham’s chances, but underestimate them at your peril.

Matt Taylor almost executed his game-plan to perfection against Burnley, and if he manages to effectively set Rotherham up the same way here, then Sheffield United could end up frustrated.