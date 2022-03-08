Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will do battle at Bramall Lane tonight with just a point between them in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Middlesbrough are sixth and in the play-off places on 55 points, with Sheffield United in seventh on 54.

With much of the media attention focusing on Chris Wilder’s first return to a club where he had great success, it is a crucial tie in the Championship play-off race.

Under Neil Warnock, Boro earned a 2-0 win over the Blades in September at the Riverside Stadium, with Sheffield United also then under different management in Slavisa Jokanovic.

Now under the guidance of Chris Wilder, Boro come into the tie on the back of two great results, backing up their extra-time victory against Tottenham in the FA Cup with an important three points against Luton Town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom has to pick his Sheffield United side up after they suffered a late equaliser at home to Huddersfield Town on Friday night, denying them all three points.

With that being said, Sky Sports EFL expert and pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the clash, opting for a 2-2 draw.

“Sheffield United will have been gutted to lose all three points so late on like they did against Nottingham Forest on Friday night, and this is another massive game in the play-off shake-up, with just a point and a place separating these two sides in seventh and sixth in the table.” he wrote on SkySports.com

“It is also set to be an emotional return for Chris Wilder to Bramall Lane. But he will be fully focused on the task at hand because Middlesbrough’s away form has been poor of late. I fancy a few goals here, but I can’t split these two. Score draw!”

The Verdict

It looks set to be a crucial clash at Bramall Lane tonight as Chris Wilder returns to face his former club.

With the teams so close in the table, it’s understandable that David Prutton can’t separate them, opting for a share of the points in a 2-2 draw.

Boro are absolutely flying after recent results in the cup and league, but Sheffield United will have home advantage.

It certainly looks set to be a cracking tie in Yorkshire this evening.