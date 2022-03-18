Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Sheffield United vs Barnsley

Sheffield United have had a tough couple of results ahead of their Championship clash with Barnsley this weekend.

Since their impressive victory over Middlesbrough last week, the Blades have lost 4-1 away at Coventry and endured a frustrating 0-0 away at Blackpool after having a seemingly legitimate goal ruled out.

They now sit 9th in the Championship standings, but still remain just one point outside of the play-off positions.

Their opponents Barnsley on the other hand, followed up a good point against Fulham last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday night.

That result has seen the Tykes cut the gap between themselves and Championship safety to just two points.

With that being said, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton thinks the two sides will take home a point each on Saturday, predicting a 1-1 draw.

“It’s not been a great week for Sheffield United. Beaten badly at Coventry last weekend, then held by Blackpool in midweek.” he wrote in his Sky Sports column. “They are back outside the play-offs looking in, although there is just a point between themselves and sixth.” “Barnsley are unbeaten in three, and got a great midweek win over Bristol City to give themselves real hope. There are just two points between themselves and Reading now in the battle for survival.” “A win would be incredible here, but a point would also be a decent one to take from their Yorkshire rivals. Prutton predicts: 1-1.” The Verdict Both sides are needing the points from this one due to their respective battles at differing ends of the table. After two poor results, Sheffield United are lucky not to have fallen further behind the top six and will be looking to get their play-off chase back on the straight and narrow with three points on Saturday. Barnsley, meanwhile, could see themselves move out of the Championship relegation zone with three points at Bramall Lane this weekend. It certainly looks set to be an exciting clash between the two Yorkshire sides.