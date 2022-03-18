Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Sheffield United vs Barnsley

Sheffield United have had a tough couple of results ahead of their Championship clash with Barnsley this weekend. 

Since their impressive victory over Middlesbrough last week, the Blades have lost 4-1 away at Coventry and endured a frustrating 0-0 away at Blackpool after having a seemingly legitimate goal ruled out.

They now sit 9th in the Championship standings, but still remain just one point outside of the play-off positions.

Their opponents Barnsley on the other hand, followed up a good point against Fulham last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday night.

That result has seen the Tykes cut the gap between themselves and Championship safety to just two points.

With that being said, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton thinks the two sides will take home a point each on Saturday, predicting a 1-1 draw.

