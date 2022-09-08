Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Sheffield United v Rotherham

Less than 7.5 miles separates Bramall Lane and the New York Stadium, and on Saturday afternoon Rotherham United will make their way underneath the M1 and head to the Steel City to take on Championship table-toppers Sheffield United.

It is a South Yorkshire derby and one which will be hotly-contested, with Rotherham very much holding their own now they are back in the second tier of English football following last season’s promotion.

The Millers sit in 13th place in the table having played seven matches and have only experienced one defeat, which came last week when they were trounced 3-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Big wins against Birmingham City and Reading have occurred on home soil though, as well as credible draws against Watford, Preston North End, QPR and Swansea, but they face their toughest test this weekend.

Paul Warne will take his side to the cauldron of noise that is Bramall Lane to take on the red and white half of Sheffield, with Paul Heckingbottom’s team on a seven-match unbeaten streak following defeat in their opening game against Watford.

One individual who thinks the Blades will just have too much for Rotherham to deal with is Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, who believes that the hosts will run out 2-0 winners to continue their fine start to the campaign.

“It was a very professional display from Sheffield United to beat Hull on Sunday, underlining their promotion credentials with a fourth win in five games,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They look good at both ends of the pitch.

“Rotherham have dipped a little, and now have just one win from five.

“But anything 21st and above would represent a fantastic season for Paul Warne and his side.

“Home win here for me.”

The Verdict

Sheffield United look to be on a roll right now, having dropped just two points in their last 15, and it’s hard to see them faltering here.

Anything can happen in a local derby however, and Rotherham will no doubt aim to frustrate more than anything.

Paul Warne isn’t likely going to set his side up to attack the Blades from the off, and he will more-than likely use Chiedozie Ogbene’s pace to try and exploit the home side on the counter attack.

One caveat though could be a change of formation for Sheffield United due to Max Lowe’s injury, with Paul Heckingbottom hinting a back four could come into play instead of a 3-5-2, or 3-4-2-1, and that could give Rotherham more of a chance of getting something out of the game.