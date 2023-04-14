Rotherham United and Luton Town will both be determined to secure a positive result when they face each other at the AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow in the Championship.

The Millers managed to step up their performance levels over the Easter period.

After securing an impressive 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Good Friday, Rotherham backed up this display by picking up a point in their clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road earlier this week.

Matt Taylor's side are now four points clear of the relegation zone with six games left to play this season.

By continuing to deliver the goods in their upcoming fixtures, Rotherham will boost their chances of retaining their Championship status for another year.

Luton meanwhile will be looking to continue to put the pressure on Sheffield United in the race for a top-two finish.

The Hatters, who are five points behind the Blades, will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Rotherham as they have won five of their last seven league games.

Luton's latest triumph came on Easter Monday as they swept aside Blackpool at Kenilworth Road thanks to a brace from Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu and a goal from Carlton Morris.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Rotherham United's clash with Luton Town?

Ahead of the meeting between Rotherham and Luton, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has predicted that the Millers will suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Luton.

Will Prutton's prediction turn out to be correct?

While Rotherham's supporters will be hoping that Prutton's prediction turns out to be wide of the mark, it would not be a shock if Luton do indeed go on to claim a victory tomorrow.

The Hatters are currently flying under the guidance of Rob Edwards and have only lost two games in the Championship since the turn of the year.

In order for Rotherham to have the best chance of avoiding a defeat in this fixture, they will need Jordan Hugill to be firing on all cylinders again.

Hugill produced an inspired display against West Brom in Rotherham's last home game as he netted a brace against his former side and recorded a WhoScored match rating of 9.19.

As for Luton, they will once again turn to Morris for inspiration in an attacking sense.

The forward will fancy his chances of causing all kinds of problems for Rotherham as he has managed to provide 22 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season.