Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Rotherham United’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United host Huddersfield Town in this weekend’s early kick-off in the Championship.

Sky Sports’ David Prutton has offered his score prediction for the clash which pits 18th against 23rd in the table.

The Millers have not won in any of their last four league games, which has seen them plummet down the standings following the arrival of Matt Taylor as the club’s new manager.

Meanwhile, Mark Fotheringham’s side are off the back of their first win under their new head coach after they earned all three points against Hull City last weekend.

The former midfielder believes it is difficult to separate the two sides, with only four points the difference between them.

He has predicted a 1-1 draw, believing a point away from home would be another good result for the Terriers.

“It’s not quite been the start Matt Taylor would have been hoping for at Rotherham, with just a point from his first two games,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“They were comfortably beaten at Blackburn on Saturday, too.

Mark Fotheringham claimed a first Huddersfield win against Hull last Sunday, which will have provided a real boost to morale. Can they kick on?

“I reckon they’ll pick up another point here.”

Rotherham’s last victory came against Blackpool before the September international break, with Paul Warne still as manager.

Taylor will be aiming to seal his first win for the club since joining from Exeter City in recent weeks.

But Huddersfield will be looking to close the gap on the teams above them in the table as they look to escape the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This fixture has taken on a lot of importance at the bottom of the table, even at this early stage in the season.

Huddersfield need to kick-on now under Fotheringham in order to salvage something from this campaign.

But Taylor cannot afford to be waiting too long for his team’s first victory at the club.

A win would be vital for either side at this point, but a draw would be an okay result for either as well as they continue to try to gain some ground on their Championship rivals.