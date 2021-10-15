Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Preston North End’s clash with Derby County

Preston North End will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Queens Park Rangers when they host Derby County at Deepdale tomorrow.

The Lilywhites were unable to prevent the Hoops from sealing all three points in their showdown at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium earlier this month as goals from Jimmy Dunne, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes secured a 3-2 victory for Mark Warburton’s side.

Having failed to win any of their last six league fixtures, Preston could potentially be in for a tough afternoon on Saturday if they are unable to step up to the mark in-front of their own supporters.

Whilst Derby recently fell to the bottom of the Championship standings after receiving a points deduction for entering administration, they have delivered some impressive performances under the guidance of manager Wayne Rooney this season and will be determined to close the gap between them and safety by defeating the Lilywhites.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, pundit David Prutton has suggested that neither side will be able to take all three points from this fixture.

1 of 23 Do the club have a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder believes that this particular clash will end in a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

When you consider that Preston and Derby have drawn a combined total of 10 league games this season (5 each), it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Prutton’s prediction turns out to be correct.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to kick-start their season by securing a morale-boosting victory over the Rams.

Preston manager Frankie McAvoy may need to turn to Emil Riis Jakobsen for inspiration in this fixture as the forward has already scored eight goals in all competitions this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the second-tier.

Providing that the forward is able to fire his side to a win on Saturday, the Lilywhites could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to climb the Championship standings in the coming weeks.