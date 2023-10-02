Plymouth Argyle have settled into Championship life quite nicely after 13 years away - even if there has been a few bumps along the way already.

The Pilgrims have only won three of their first nine fixtures of the 2023-24 season, but their performances for the most part have been decent at the very least, perhaps aside from a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Steven Schumacher's side have been particularly good at home though, with teams who make the long trip down to Devon often coming up empty-handed - aside from Southampton who just about escaped with all three points.

Wins though against Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, scoring 12 goals in those three matches alone, have showed that Argyle aren't to be messed with, and the latest team who are making the visit to Home Park are Millwall.

The Londoners are somewhat out of sorts after finishing just outside of the play-off spots last season and currently occupy 15th position in the table.

Gary Rowett's side have won just one of their previous five matches, and they face yet another tough task on Tuesday evening when they take on a rampant Plymouth side.

What has David Prutton predicted for Plymouth Argyle v Millwall?

The lead presenter for Sky Sports' EFL coverage David Prutton, who played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Leeds United in his career, believes that Plymouth are going to continue their good home record with a convincing success at Home Park on Tuesday evening.

"It is not a massive surprise considering the distances they have to travel that Plymouth are a much fiercer prospect at home than they are on the road," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"Only Southampton have left Home Park with anything this season in four attempts.

"Millwall are struggling in front of goal. Only Sheffield Wednesday have managed fewer this season, and three of their seven goals came in one game against Rotherham.

"This league can always surprise you, but all signs are pointing to a home win here. 3-1."

Will Gary Rowett be under pressure if Millwall lose v Plymouth?

Some sections of the Lions fanbase are growing frustrated with Rowett's management of the club, and a 3-0 defeat at home to a club like Swansea, who have been struggling this season so far, won't have made anything better whatsoever.

In an age where managers do not get that long anymore in football, Rowett has been at The Den for a relatively long amount of time, and later this month he will celebrate his four-year anniversary - if he makes it that far.

Ahead of their 10th match of the season, Millwall sit 15th in the table, with their expectations probably being that of a top six finish with the squad they've got.

A defeat to Plymouth though and then a poor result against Hull on Saturday would almost certainly put Rowett at risk of losing his job, but maybe the Lions hierarchy will give him some leeway.