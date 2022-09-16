Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Norwich City v West Brom

We are nine games in to the Championship season and there are two teams who are clearly ahead of the rest at this early stage of the campaign.

One of those is Sheffield United, who top the second tier after not losing since an opening day defeat to Watford, but right behind them are Norwich City, who after an extremely slow start have rallied to pick up six victories on the spin.

Dean Smith has got his players firing on all cylinders, and even though they leaked two goals against Bristol City this week, the Robins were outscored thanks to a Teemu Pukki brace and a Josh Sargent strike.

A visit from West Bromwich Albion on paper would look to be one of the toughest tests so far this season for Norwich, but Steve Bruce’s side have been in terrible form going into Saturday’s encounter.

The Baggies have won just once from their nine fixtures, with the latest being a Midlands derby defeat on home soil to Birmingham City.

It isn’t going to get any better for Bruce in the eyes of Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, who is predicting Norwich to come out on top 2-1 at Carrow Road.

“Norwich look imperious now,” Prutton wrote on his Sky Sports predictions column.

“To think there were doubters over Dean Smith and his side after a few games this season.

“Themselves and Sheffield United have already built themselves a little gap over the chasing pack.

“The pressure is building at West Brom.

“They head into the weekend 20th in the table off the back of a damaging defeat to Birmingham.

“Steve Bruce needs to rectify the situation before it’s too late, and this is probably the last game he’d want right now.

“I think Norwich will take the points here with a seventh straight win.”

The Verdict

Even though West Brom are top of the xG (expected goals) table, in reality they sit way, way down the list and just above the relegation zone, which is not where they were expected to be at this early stage.

The summer arrivals of Jed Wallace and John Swift were supposed to give Albion more of a cutting edge, but right now it is not happening that way.

In contrast, Norwich are firing on all cylinders and have been able to fit both Pukki and Sargent into the same team, and when that duo are on fire then it’s curtains for the rest of the league.

All signs are pointing towards another victory for the Canaries, but looking at the stats, it wouldn’t be any shock if West Brom were to finally pull out three points.