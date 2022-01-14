Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Middlesbrough’s clash against Reading

Middlesbrough will be hoping to re-enter the Championship play-offs this weekend when the Teessiders welcome Reading to the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder’s side have picked up 16 points in their last six games, conceding just twice in the process.

There is a real sense of optimism and excitement since Wilder was appointed, with promotion to England’s top-flight becoming more and more of a possibility each week.

Reading find themselves in a completely different scenario, as they continue to hover dangerously above the relegation zone.

The Royals were on the end of a 7-0 defeat to Fulham during the week, in an extremely unconvincing display from Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The Berkshire club have not been helped by their long list of absentees this season, but ultimately, they are a mere three points above the drop-zone.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton can see Middlesbrough running out as 3-0 winners.

The verdict

It is very difficult to make a case for the Royals in this one.

Middlesbrough are a force to be reckoned with under Wilder and they are making impressive strides towards the top-six once more.

Conducting good January business already, and looking to bring a couple more in, Boro could really grow from strength to strength this month.

Reading are in a very unfortunate position, not only are they suffering from a long list of injuries, but they have also been dealt a six-point deduction and are severely restricted when it comes to the business they can do this month.