Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Hull City’s showdown with Bristol City

Hull City will be looking to make the perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign by sealing all three points in their showdown with Bristol City tomorrow.

Ahead of the new term, the Tigers have opted to engage in a great deal of transfer activity.

Manager Shota Arveladze has bolstered his squad by swooping for nine players in the current window.

Whereas Dogukan Sinik is not expected to feature against the Robins due to injury, the likes of Oscar Estupinan, Ozan Tufan and Tobias Figueiredo will be aiming to make their competitive debuts for Hull in this particular fixture.

As for the Robins, they will be determined to reach new heights in the Championship during the new term after finishing 17th in the standings last season.

Nigel Pearson has managed to seal deals for Stefan Bajic, Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes this summer.

Although the Robins will be unable to turn to Antoine Semenyo for inspiration in this fixture as a result of his shin injury, they will be hoping that Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann will be able to provide some firepower at the MKM Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, David Prutton has shared a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes Hull will secure a 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

The Verdict

Hull’s supporters will be hoping that this particular prediction turns out to be correct.

When you consider that there has been an influx of players at the club, it will be intriguing to see how long it will take for these individuals to develop an understanding with each other on the pitch.

Whilst the Tigers will need to be wary of the threat that the Robins will pose in this fixture, they may cause a lot of issues for their opponents if they opt to start the game on the front foot.

Providing that Hull do go on to seal victory tomorrow, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship over the coming months.