Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

After an excellent period of revitalisation in November, it appears that Hull City are still very much part of the relegation picture in the Championship this season.

The Tigers have lost their lost three games in the league, picking up just two points in their last five.

Grant McCann’s side face one of the toughest tasks in the Championship tomorrow evening, and that is stopping Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers have picked up 26 points from their last 10 games and could re-enter the automatic promotion positions just by avoiding defeat.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Tayo Edun? Lincoln Swansea Stoke Charlton

Tony Mowbray’s side have shown excellent fight and resilience following their 7-0 thrashing at Fulham in October and are now competing with the Cottagers for a spot in the top two.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Blackburn will win this game 2-0.

The verdict

Two teams meet tomorrow evening in completely contrasting form and it should be a win for the travelling side.

However, Hull have shown lots of fight and defensive competence this season, whilst they possess exciting attacking players like Ryan Longman, Keane Lewis-Potter and Tyler Smith who will all look to cause problems for the home side.

A 2-0 Blackburn win does seem like a good prediction at this stage, with Blackburn looking frightening when going forward and breaking through the lines.

It is also an excellent opportunity for the Lancashire club to set the pace for Bournemouth, with Blackburn knowing that a win would take them three points clear in the automatic promotion race.