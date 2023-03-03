Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Huddersfield Town’s clash with Coventry City

Huddersfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Coventry City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After securing all three points in their meeting with Birmingham City, the Terriers were outclassed by league leaders Burnley last weekend as Vincent Kompany’s side sealed a 4-0 win in this fixture.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Huddersfield know that they will need to embark on a positive run of form in the coming weeks in order to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Terriers will be under no illusions about the threat that Coventry will pose in this particular fixture.

The Sky Blues recently extended their unbeaten run at this level to five games by picking up a point in their meeting with Preston North End and are one of a number of sides who will be eyeing a push for a play-off place during the closing stages of the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, pundit David Prutton has predicted that this game will end in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, Prutton said: “Two managers that I have got a lot of time for, the job Mark [Robins] has done is phenomenal really.

“I’m going to go 1-1.”

The Verdict

A draw would not particularly suit Huddersfield or Coventry as they need to start to pick up wins on a regular basis in order to have a chance of achieving their respective goals for the season later this year.

If both teams opt to take a positive approach to this fixture, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield will need to be alert in a defensive sense in order to prevent Viktor Gyokeres from causing havoc in a Coventry shirt.

The Sweden international has managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions in the Championship this season and will unquestionably his chances of adding to this tally against a Terriers outfit who have only managed to claim six clean-sheets at this level in the current term.

