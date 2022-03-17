Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Derby County vs Coventry City

Derby County will look to put back-to-back defeats behind them when they welcome Coventry City to Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

The match is due for an early kick-off of 12:30pm and is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Both sides come into this one having suffered disappointing defeats in midweek.

Derby’s poor away form continued, losing 3-1 away at Blackburn Rovers, whilst Coventry failed to follow up their impressive 4-1 victory over Sheffield United with any points against Hull City, who defeated the Sky Blues 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Both sides have plenty to play for at both sides of the table then, and with that being said, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has weighed in with his assessment of the clash, predicting a 2-2 draw.

In his Sky Sports column, he wrote: “Derby took the lead at Blackburn in midweek, but their poor away form came back to bite them again and they came unstuck in the second half.”

“It makes their performances at home all the more essential.” “Coventry managed to follow up thumping Sheffield United last weekend with defeat at home to Hull in midweek. Which just sort of sums up this league.” “They need a win too to keep the play-offs within touching distance, but I think this will be a draw. Prutton predicts: 2-2. The Verdict It’s a huge game for both sides in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend. Games are running out for Wayne Rooney and Derby County to make up what is a six point deficit at this stage and Coventry City too need a win to keep their play-off ambitions alive after a poor defeat in midweek. With that being said, it looks to be an exciting clash at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon. David Prutton has predicted a draw, but the home side may just edge this one though, given how good they have been in front of their own fans lately.