Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Burnley v Luton Town

The Vincent Kompany era got off to the perfect start last Friday when Burnley marked their return to the Championship with a very comfortable 1-0 success over Huddersfield Town.

With a plethora of fresh faces and a new system and style, the Clarets were dominant in possession against the Terriers – something that supporters have not been used to seeing their side do in the Sean Dyche years – and in the end it only took a first-half strike from Ian Maatsen to secure all three points.

Kompany will take his bow at Turf Moor this weekend when Luton Town make the long trip up from Bedfordshire, with Nathan Jones’ side coming into the clash with an unbeaten start to their name themselves.

Quiz: Can you name which club Burnley signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Ben Mee Man United Everton Man City Wigan

The Hatters weren’t victorious in their own curtain-raiser though as they played out a 0-0 stalemate against Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road as they struggled to break down John Eustace’s team – despite having 14 shots against the Blues.

According to Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton, Kompany’s first home match in charge of Burnley is going to be a successful one as he’s gone for a 2-1 victory against Town.

“We knew Burnley were going to have a different approach under Vincent Kompany, but they certainly surprised a few with their quick, crisp passing, movement and pressure that earned them victory in the division’s curtain-raiser,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Man City legend Kompany said it was ‘a step in the right direction’ and he will be determined to press on and build momentum.

“Luton have got a few new faces in the squad this term and Nathan Jones has got some more really good attacking options at his disposal.

“The Hatters picked up a good point in that aforementioned draw with Birmingham, though they could find it a bit more difficult at Turf Moor and for that reason I’m backing Burnley.”

The Verdict

Burnley certainly impressed neutrals and their own fans alike last week in their systematic dismantling of Huddersfield, where they never allowed their opposition a foothold in the game.

If that is what the Clarets are going to play like all season, then they are sure-fire automatic promotion candidates come the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Luton will pose a tougher test than Huddersfield though – both clubs reached the play-offs last season but whilst the latter have been weakened by player sales, the Hatters have only gotten stronger.

Nathan Jones could look to stifle Burnley and sit a lot of players behind the ball, and that could pose Kompany his first problem and real test in the dugout at Turf Moor.