Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Bristol City’s clash with Stoke City

EFL expert David Prutton has issued a score prediction for this weekend’s clash between Bristol City and Stoke City.

Both clubs returned to Championship action last weekend, with the Robins earning a 3-1 victory over Rotherham United.

That win moved Nigel Pearson’s side to 16th ahead of this weekend’s full slate of fixtures.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil’s side fell to 18th following their 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City last Saturday.

Prutton has predicted a second consecutive win for Pearson’s side, claiming a 2-0 win for Bristol City this weekend, via Sky Sports.

Another win for the Ashton Gate club could see them move up as high as 11th in the table, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

A defeat for the Potters could also see them fall even further in the standings, with the relegation zone only two points below them going into Saturday’s clash.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 1. Ryan Shawcross Yes No

A good result will be essential for both as they look to secure their place in the table going into Christmas.

It is a busy schedule that awaits both clubs, so maintaining a good run of form following the World Cup break will be seen as important for their season.

The Verdict

Bristol City are now unbeaten in their last four league games, so another win would put them in a strong position at the halfway mark in the campaign.

Moving towards the top half of the table is what the club wants to be achieving so getting these kinds of results, and making Ashton Gate a difficult place to go, will be key to that objective.

Meanwhile, Neil’s side have won just one of their last four, with results currently difficult to come by.

Stoke have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five away games, which shows the team has been able to pick up points as the visitors under Neil so perhaps another solid result is on the cards this weekend.