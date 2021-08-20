Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Bournemouth vs Blackpool

Bournemouth have followed up a 2-2 draw with West Brom on the opening night of the Championship campaign, with two away victories at Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

Results that leave the Cherries in fourth place and on the same amount of points as league leaders West Brom.

On the flip side, Blackpool have followed an opening day draw at Bristol City, with two defeats at home against Cardiff City and Coventry City.

Shayne Lavery’s 90th minute equaliser remains to be The Seasiders only goal of the season thus far.

Blackpool have not made a trip to the Vitality Stadium, since Bournemouth ran out 4-0 winners in March of 2015 – a year where The Cherries won 6-1 in Lancashire.

Sky Sports journalist David Prutton has predicted that Bournemouth will continue their impressive start of the season with a 3-0 victory over the newly-promoted club.

The verdict

It is hard to see past a comfortable home victory in this game. Bournemouth’s youthful squad have made an excellent start to the season and are increasing in confidence game by game.

The Cherries suffered play-off heartbreak last time out and will be hoping to rectify that by being promoted this year. To be promoted in this division, these are games that Bournemouth need to be winning, and Scott Parker will be well aware of that.

Blackpool have been unable to transfer their near-perfect 2021 form in League into the higher division, but will not be beaten easily.

The Seasiders do have some real threats in their side, and they will all need to be at the top of their game against a strong Bournemouth team.

