Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Birmingham City’s clash with Reading

The Championship table splits Birmingham City and Reading by just three points as we approach the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, and the two teams clash at St. Andrew’s on Friday evening.

By the full-time whistle, the two sides could be level on points if John Eustace’s side come away with the victory, and that would put them above the Royals in the standings and into seventh spot.

The Blues have been a much improved side under Eustace this season compared to previous years, but they still lack some sort of consistency – they have only lost one of their previous six league contests but just two of those have been wins.

As for Reading, they snapped a poor run of form before the international break with a win over Hull, and then came back to action last weekend with a win over in-form Coventry City, a result which has moved them to the edge of the play-off spots once again.

Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton cannot split the two sides though and has predicted the match to be a 1-1 draw in the Midlands on Friday evening.

“Two of the real surprise packages of the season meet here in Birmingham and Reading,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Birmingham are a little lower down the table, but have been powered by an excellent defensive record and a few loanee gems brought in by John Eustace.

“Reading are proving the doubters wrong again and could get back into the top six with a victory.

“I think, however, they’ll draw this one.”

The Verdict

Like most of the Championship’s fixtures this season, this one is pretty much impossible to call.

Most of the teams in the division are inconsistent, but backed on by their noisy fanbase, Birmingham should be favourites to take all three points here.

That is despite Reading recording back-to-back successes, with a win over Coventry being one of the eye-catchers of the whole weekend last week.

But when Birmingham get going with their energetic side mixed with youth and experience, they can be very hard to stop, and that is why they should have the edge in this one.