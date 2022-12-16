Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction as Wigan prepare for Sheffield United test

It was a decent result for Kolo Toure away at Millwall last weekend in his first Championship match in charge of Wigan.

Indeed, The Den is a tough place to go, so for the Latics to have come away with a point will have pleased their new boss.

Despite that, though, Wigan do remain 22nd in the Championship, with a huge test against Sheffield United coming up on Monday night.

The Blades currently sit second in the division and have won four of their last five matches, including a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend as the season got back underway.

Billy Sharp got the decisive goal against the Terriers last weekend, but with the Blades possessing an abundance of attacking options, Wigan will have to be at the top of their game to get anything this time around.

Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton doesn’t believe the Latics will get anything from this one, though, backing the Blades to take all three points.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “A very respectable draw for Kolo Toure in his first game in charge of Wigan last weekend.”

“They took the lead at Millwall but couldn’t quite hold on for all three points.

“Sheffield United found their way past Huddersfield to keep pace with Burnley.

“But at this stage, they’ll be more interested in what’s happening below them, rather than above.

“I think they win again here. Prediction [Wigan] 1-2 [Sheffield Utd].

The Verdict

You can certainly see the logic in this prediction.

There has been a huge gulf in quality between these two sides so far this campaign and although Wigan could put in a performance, if Sheffield United are at their best, they should win this one.

Kolo Toure must take any positives he can from this game – any result is a bonus.

Paul Heckingbottom, meanwhile, will see anything other than three points as a huge missed opportunity.