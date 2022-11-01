Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction as Wigan Athletic prepare for Stoke City clash

Wigan Athletic welcome Stoke City to the DW Stadium tomorrow evening and will be hoping to return to winning ways after four straight defeats.

The Latics now sit in 20th place, after what was a rather positive start to the campaign and sit a mere two points above the relegation positions.

As for the Potters, they have also struggled of late, losing their last three second-tier matches in what appeared to be a favourable run of fixtures.

Alex Neil’s side are currently one position higher than the Latics, but like tomorrow’s opponents, they are just two points above the Championship drop zone.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton struggles to find a winner and has opted for a 0-0 draw.

The verdict

Both sides have seen confidence sucked away from them in recent weeks, with tomorrow’s clash an important one for both clubs to get back to winning ways.

The Latics have now picked up a mere three points from the last 21 available and have severely struggled on home soil thus far this season, accumulating just six points from nine games at their Greater Manchester home.

Unbeaten against the division’s top four, it is the results against the clubs below fourth place that will be a concern for Neil and Co. with the Potters showing relegation form against sides excluding the top four.

It is certainly hard to see a winner here when considering recent form, however, with confidence low in both camps, it is the perfect opportunity for either to bounce back.