Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction as Swansea City travel to Luton Town

Luton Town host Swansea City tomorrow afternoon, with visits to Bedfordshire proving to be quite successful in recent years for the South Walian club.

The Hatters come into tomorrow’s contest after picking up three successive draws and are now without a victory in four.

Nathan Jones’ side have not won at home since an opening day 3-0 thrashing of Peterborough United, suffering a heavy defeat to Birmingham City and a goalless draw against Sheffield United since then.

Swansea find themselves in 20th place at present, and whilst they may boast excellent possession and pass accuracy percentages, they are struggling to convert that all into goals.

No Championship team have scored fewer goals than The Swans this season, but they have already tasted victory away from home this season – a 1-0 victory over Bristol City.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton does not see there being a winner at Kenilworth Road tomorrow, predicting a 1-1 draw to be played out.

The verdict

Despite two late comebacks against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, Luton will be spirited by the fact that they created numerous opportunities in both games.

Jones has deployed several different formations already this season, shifting his tactics a lot to get the best out of his side, and against a Swansea side who enjoy lots of possession, he may have to opt for a side who can best exploit The Swans on the counter-attack.

Under Russell Martin, Swansea are adapting to a new style of football, and whilst it has been a difficult start, there are certainly promising signs.

A 1-1 scoreline is certainly a good assessment, but it will also be no surprise to see either side nick it.