Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction as Norwich City take on Swansea City

Swansea City and Norwich City return to Championship action this weekend in a promotion chasing clash.

The pair are looking to cement their place in the play-off places, with the Swans just one point behind Dean Smith’s side.

David Prutton has issued his score prediction, via Sky Sports, for a big game at the top end of the second division table.

The former midfielder believes that it will be a 1-1 draw in South Wales this Saturday.

Swansea will be looking to put an end to their current winless streak, having now gone five without victory in the league.

Four draws from those five games has seen them drop to 8th in the table, sitting just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Meanwhile, defeat to Middlesbrough just before the World Cup break saw the Canaries slip to 5th in the table, now six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Russell Martin will also be hoping to earn victory over the side he spent nine years with during his playing career before departing in 2018.

A win for Swansea would see them move above Norwich in the table as we approach the halfway mark of the season.

The Verdict

This will be a big match on Saturday afternoon, with both sides needing a win to tide any negative sentiment around the team.

Swansea’s form has been quite frustrating in recent fixtures, as four draws and one loss from five games has taken them away from automatic promotion contention for the time being.

Norwich are in danger of falling too far behind the top two as well, so also need a win this weekend to maintain pace with the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley.

This weekend is also a good chance to pick up some momentum with every team coming back from a four week break from the hectic league action, effectively resetting the season mid-way through.