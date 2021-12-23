Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction as Middlesbrough prepare for Nottingham Forest clash

Two sides who are currently outside the top six but will have promotion ambitions face off at the Riverside Stadium at the weekend, as Middlesbrough host Nottingham Forest.

Middlesbrough, who have looked a revitalised outfit under Chris Wilder, are just two points from the much-desired play-off positions and could leapfrog their Boxing Day opponents with a victory.

Boro have averaged 2 PPG since the 54-year-old was appointed in Teesside as they continue to surge up the Championship table.

Forest are another example of a second-tier club who have improved tremendously under a new manager, with Steve Cooper taking the Reds from the bottom of the table to the brink of the top-six.

Forest are now a point from the play-offs and if they continue in the form they are currently in, then they could even automatic contenders.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the pair will play out a 1-1 draw, saying: “These are two sides with a real spring in their step. Chris Wilder and Steve Cooper have reignited play-off hopes, and with the top sides stuttering, there may still even be half an eye on the automatics if they can keep on going.

“Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest will both have hopes of being in the top six by the end of play on Boxing Day. It’s a big old game at the Riverside, and I can’t split the pair. Score draw.”

The verdict

It is hard to see a side stopping Boro at the moment, but Forest are perhaps the in-form side of the entire division.

Chris Wilder is seeing instant success with the Teessiders, with the former Blades boss having a top-six squad at his disposal when he arrived.

Cooper has done incredibly well to first and foremost get Forest out of relegation contention, and to now be operating just outside the play-offs.

This sticks out as possibly the game of the weekend, and that is including the higher level too, with it being difficult to disagree with Prutton’s prediction.