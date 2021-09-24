Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction as Bournemouth host Luton Town

Bournemouth sit at the Championship summit, having made an unbeaten start to the new Championship season.

Winning five and drawing three of their opening eight games, Scott parker’s side have accumulated 18 points to sit two points clear at the top.

Saturday’s 1-0 win away to Cardiff City was Bournemouth’s third successive victory, edging past QPR and convincingly beating Barnsley.

Luton Town will be travelling to cause somewhat of a second-tier upset, as they now find themselves five games without a win in the league.

Quiz: Have AFC Bournemouth ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Bournemouth ever started a campaign in their history with a points deduction – Yes or no? Yes No

In fact, The Hatters have drawn their last four games, with their latest coming against Swansea City.

Luton scored three inside the first 25 minutes to go into a commanding lead, but three second half goals earned The Swans a point.

EFL pundit David Prutton believes that Bournemouth will strengthen their promotion bid with a 2-1 victory against Nathan Jones’ side.

The verdict

Bournemouth will be hoping to avoid what has happened to their promotion-competing counterparts, in Fulham and West Brom, with the pair slowing down after a strong start to the campaign.

However, all the signs are there for The Cherries to keep their unbeaten start going.

Luton will be a tough outfit to break down, losing just two of their opening eight games, with one coming in the form of a narrow defeat against West Brom, and the other was a freak 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City.

2-1 seems a fair assessment coming into this game, but Luton will take confidence from the fact that they did not concede a goal to Bournemouth last season.