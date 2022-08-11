Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Wigan v Bristol City clash

Heading into the third round of Championship fixtures, both Wigan Athletic and Bristol City are winless this campaign.

The Latics have earned two points so far upon their return to the second tier, drawing 0-0 at home versus Preston North End, and 1-1 away at Norwich City.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are yet to get off the mark this campaign.

A 2-1 defeat away to Hull City on the opening day of the season was followed by a 3-2 defeat at home to Sunderland last weekend.

The Robins did pick up a win in the EFL Cup against Coventry City last night, though.

Despite that, Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton believes both sides’ wait for a league win will continue beyond the weekend.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “Wigan seem to be missing a cutting edge at the moment, having scored just one goal in three games to date.”

“Leam Richardson will be counting down the days until Charlie Wyke returns to action, following a cardiac arrest in November, and by the sounds of things, that moment might not be too far away.

“On Saturday, for the second time in as many games, Bristol City took the lead in a game, only to end up on the losing side.

Nigel Pearson was frustrated when he spoke to the media afterwards and admitted the Robins’ defensive frailty is a problem that needs to be solved.

I don’t think they’ll keep a clean sheet here but they may collect a point. 1-1.

The Verdict

I think this is a safe scoreline prediction from David Prutton and it does look set to be a close one.

However, for some reason, I get the feeling that an away win could be on the cards.

Bristol City have not been shy in front of goal, putting four past Coventry last night, and two past Sunderland last weekend.

As such, it’s hard not to see them scoring one or two, even away from home at the DW Stadium, and I just can’t see Wigan matching it.

I’d back Bristol to pick up their first win of the season in this one, edging it by two goals to one.