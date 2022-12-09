Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Watford v Hull City Championship clash

After a pause for World Cup group stage and round of 16 action, the Championship finally gets back underway this weekend, with Watford set to host Hull City at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

It’s an important match for both sides, who likely come into this second half of the season harbouring very different ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

Watford currently sit 4th in the division and their aim for the second half is clear – attempt to close the gap on Sheffield United and Burnley and compete for automatic promotion.

With Hull City currently sitting 20th in the division, their first port of call is moving themselves away from the danger zone, given they are just one point above Wigan Athletic, who currently occupy the last relegation place.

With both sides eyeing three points, neither will be happy with the outcome predicted by Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton ahead of the clash.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “This Watford side have shown at times what they are capable of under Slaven Billic, but the demands of the owners will be aiming for the top two and promotion. Anything else is falling short.

“Hull seem to have had a bit of a blast during the break!

“They’ve had some friendlies over in Antalya and the owner also paid for some fans to go over and have some fun.

It’s been good from a PR aspect, and he’ll hope the feeling spreads to the pitch. If it does they could nick a draw at Vicarage Road. Prediction: 1-1.”

The Verdict

The points are vitally important in this one for both sides and for very different reason.

Nobody wants to get the campaign back underway with a defeat, but given their league standings, and the fact the clash is at Vicarage Road, Watford could just edge this one.

Hull will no doubt put up a good fight, but with the likes of Keinan Davis, Joao Pedro, Ken Sema and Yaser Asprilla at their disposal, the Hornets should have enough to take all three points.

Ismaila Sarr could also feature having been knocked out of the World Cup with Senegal last weekend, which would be a huge boost for the Hornets.