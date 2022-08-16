EFL expert issues score prediction ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Sunderland

Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow night when they face Sunderland at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Middlesbrough on Sunday despite taking the lead on two separate occasions in this particular clash.

An own-goal from Ryan Giles and a strike from Sander Berge was cancelled out by Chuba Akpom’s brace at the Riverside Stadium.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of Billy Sharp on Wednesday after the forward suffered an ankle injury against Middlesbrough.

As for the Black Cats, they are set to be without Carl Winchester, Niall Huggins and Daniel Ballard for this fixture due to their respective injury issues.

Having secured a 3-2 victory over Bristol City on their travels earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether Sunderland opt to take the game to the Blades tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, former Championship midfielder David Prutton has predicted that the game will end in a 1-1 draw.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “Sheffield United will have been disappointed not to have beaten Middlesbrough on Sunday, but they have had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures and four points from the three games they’ve had is not a bad return at all.

“Sunderland may be a little shell-shocked by the way they were held against QPR on Saturday.

“But it will be a timely reminder to them that they have stepped up a level here from League One, and no Championship game is over until it’s over.

“It may be a draw again for both sides.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester United Manchester City

The Verdict

This could turn out to be an enthralling clash as both sides have already illustrated this season that they are capable of delivering the goods in an attacking sense.

The Blades have managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in their three league games whilst Sunderland have scored six goals since returning to this division.

With Sunderland forwards Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart set to provide a threat in this fixture, United’s defenders will need to be at their very best to keep this duo quiet.

Given that Sharp will be forced to watch on from the sidelines on Wednesday, the Blades will need the likes of Iliam Ndiaye and Rhian Brewster to step up to the mark in his absence.

Berge could also potentially make a difference for Heckingbottom’s side in this fixture as he has scored in his last two league appearances for the club.