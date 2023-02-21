Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Rotherham United’s clash with Sunderland

Rotherham United will be hoping to widen the gap between them and the relegation zone in the Championship this evening by picking up a positive result in their showdown with Sunderland.

Since securing an impressive 4-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in January, the Millers have been unable to push on at this level as they have only accumulated three points from their last five league games.

After suffering a defeat to Reading earlier this month, Rotherham were beaten by Coventry City last weekend at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Goals from Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres secured a 2-0 win for the Sky Blues in this particular fixture.

A failure to address this underwhelming run of form in their upcoming fixtures could potentially result in Rotherham slipping into the bottom three.

The Millers know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders tonight as Sunderland have produced a host of impressive performances under the guidance of head coach Tony Mowbray this season.

The Black Cats are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the Championship and will move above Watford and Luton Town in the standings if they avoid a defeat to Rotherham.

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes that the Millers will suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “It is five without a win for Rotherham, now.

“And poor back-to-back defeats.

“They are right on the cusp of the bottom three heading into this one.

“And it doesn’t get any easier because Sunderland are in good form right now.

“Even without Ross Stewart they are scoring goals.

“I think they take this one, too.”

The Verdict

While Rotherham’s supporters will be hoping that Prutton’s prediction turns out to be wide of the mark, it would not be at all surprising if Sunderland emerge victorious tonight.

The Black Cats claimed a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture in August and have more than enough quality in an attacking sense to cause all kinds of issues for the Millers.

In order to have the best chance of securing a morale-boosting result in front of their own supporters, Rotherham will need the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Washington to step up to the mark.

Ogbene has provided eight direct goal contributions for Rotherham in the Championship this season while Washington has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in the current term.