Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of QPR’s clash with Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon the point that they earned in their showdown with Sunderland last weekend by securing victory tonight when they face Blackpool at Loftus Road.

The R’s produced a stunning comeback in the closing stages of Saturday’s clash as goals from Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng cancelled out efforts from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

Having secured a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough in front of their supporters earlier this month, QPR will be determined to produce an eye-catching display this evening.

Whereas the R’s are set to be without Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards for this fixture due to their respective injury issues, head coach Michael Beale has revealed that Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock are expected to be available for selection.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the Championship, it will be intriguing to see what approach Blackpool will take in today’s clash.

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that QPR will secure a 2-0 victory over the Seasiders.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “What an afternoon for QPR at Sunderland, and what a finish.

“To dig their way back to earn a point so late, and to do it thanks to an equalising goal from goalkeeper Seny Dieng was incredible.

“It could be a long season for Blackpool.

“Their opening-day win over Reading already looks a distant memory after two defeats since.

“I think this will be a third in a row.”

The Verdict

Whereas QPR will need to be wary of the threat that Josh Bowler and Jerry Yates will pose in this particular fixture, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Prutton’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Having scored a goal and provided an assist on Saturday, Ilias Chair will be brimming with confidence and thus could potentially make a difference in tonight’s game.

Tyler Roberts, who scored on his QPR debut against Charlton Athletic earlier this month, will also be keen to make a positive impression at Loftus Road.

Providing that QPR are able to seal victory, they could use the confidence gained from this result to climb the Championship standings in the coming weeks.