Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of QPR v Blackburn clash

It looks set to be an exciting Championship clash at Loftus Road this weekend, with QPR taking on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, the big talking point heading into the match is the home side and their recent change of management.

After yet another defeat last weekend, Neil Critchley was relieved of his managerial duties, and in his place rather swiftly became QPR legend and former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

With this set to be his first match in charge, there’s no doubt that the players and supporters will be well up for the game come 3PM on Saturday.

It must be said, though, Blackburn Rovers will fancy their own chances.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit fourth in the division at present, and in recent weeks, have been in decent form, unbeaten in their last six league games, and winning their last two.

Despite that form, though, Sky Sports EFL pundit and columnist David Prutton is backing against them this weekend, instead believing that Gareth Ainsworth’s men will take all three points in this one.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton predicts a scoreline of QPR 2-1 Blackburn Rovers at Loftus Road.

The Verdict

This is certainly a bold prediction and goes against form on both sides.

QPR have been terrible of late, and Rovers have been decent as they look to consolidate a play-off place as the season draws to a close.

Clearly Prutton is believing in the new manager bounce Ainsworth will bring and whilst I do believe he will have an effect, I don’t think it’ll be enough for all three points.

Indeed, a draw is the outcome I can see, but it could well go either way.