Highlights Preston have been struggling in recent matches, with just one win in their last five games.

Leeds United are likely to be in good spirits after thumping Ipswich Town 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts an away win for Leeds, which could put pressure on Ipswich ahead of their clash with Leicester.

As the Championship approaches a congested festive period, the division throws up many intriguing match-ups on Boxing Day.

One of those is undoubtedly at Deepdale, where Preston North End host Leeds United.

Both sides come into the match sitting in very different positions in the league table, and in very different form, too.

Preston, for example, have just one win in their last five matches, and have been defeated in their last two, resulting in them dropping down to 13th place having been well inside the top half in recent weeks.

Championship Table (As it stands December 24th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 23 5 33 10 Cardiff City 23 2 33 11 Middlesbrough 23 1 33 12 Bristol City 23 0 32 13 Preston 23 -11 32 14 Blackburn 23 -5 31 15 Coventry 23 6 30 16 Swansea 23 0 38

Ryan Lowe's side lost away at Swansea to a 95th minute goal last time out, but things do not get any easier with the Whites their next opponents.

Indeed, Leeds will be absolutely buzzing after their important 4-0 victory over fellow promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's side had been winless in their two league matches prior to that, though, so there is perhaps some hope for Preston.

Nevertheless, the Whites are now just seven points off the automatic promotion places, which can surely only be a motivating factor ahead of a busy run of games.

David Prutton predicts Preston v Leeds

With this game being Boxing Day's early kick-off, whoever wins has the chance to put pressure on those above them and that is exactly what Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton believes will happen.

Indeed, Prutton is backing Leeds United for an away win here, closing the gap to Ipswich down to just four points ahead of their clash with Leicester City.

Offering his logic for this prediction in his weekly column, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "It has been a frustrating spell for Preston,"

"They are in a good position in the table, but because they started the season so well it always feels difficult when it turns a little.

"Leeds will be feeling fantastic after their win over Ipswich.

"They can close the gap to four points, and know that Ipswich have to face Leicester later in the day.

"Things could get very interesting. Away win, and pressure on the Tractor Boys."

Related Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End join transfer race for Leeds United man Hull City have been linked with out of favour forward Joe Gelhardt, but now two fellow Championship sides have joined the race

Preston v Leeds TV details

Preston North End v Leeds Utd is live on Sky Sports Football on Tuesday 26th December.

Kick-off in the Championship clash is set for 12:30 p.m.