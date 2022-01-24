Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley

Barnsley are in a real fight to remain a Championship club this season, and whilst the early stages suggested a similar story could be the case at The City Ground, Nottingham Forest are knocking on the door of the play-offs.

Steve Cooper has restored a good feeling around the club, with the Reds enjoying instant success under the former Swansea City manager.

The Potters are now four points from the second-tier play-offs and possess a game in hand on Huddersfield Town in sixth.

Things are looking extraordinarily bleak for the Tykes at present, with the Tykes without a Championship win in their last nine outings, scoring just five times in the process.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Forest will continue on their upward trajectory and win 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

The verdict

Forest are a dangerous side to cross at the moment and they will be particularly buoyant after their result and display against Derby County at the weekend.

On paper, it seems like this could only go one way, but that is where football catches us out.

Barnsley have proven to be difficult opposition for Forest in recent seasons, and whilst circumstances have not been quite like this, they will still look to frustrate the side with all the confidence.

The Tykes still possess some quality options at Championship level and have shown glimpses of promise under Poya Asbaghi, however, football is a results-based business and results are something that Barnsley are not getting.