Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Luton Town’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his scoreline prediction ahead of Luton Town’s clash with Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

The Hatters are without a win in their last two games coming into the visit of Rovers to Kenilworth Road for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team have won two of their last three fixtures, including an impressive midweek victory over Watford.

Prutton has given the away side the edge with his prediction, claiming that Rovers will take all three points back to Ewood Park with a 2-1 win.

Tomasson’s side come into the fixture 3rd in the Championship table, proving they could be one of the contenders for promotion this season.

Nathan Jones’ team haven’t quite lived up to the same standard that they provided last term, with Luton currently 18th in the table having made the play-offs in 2021-22.

But a win for the home side would see the gap move down to just two points between these two sides, showing how condensed the league table still is at this stage of the campaign.

The Verdict

Both sides will be looking to gain an edge heading into the first international break of the season.

Luton’s home form hasn’t been to Jones’ liking lately, so Rovers will pose a real test of their ability to turn Kenilworth Road back into a fortress.

Blackburn have yet to draw a league game this season, so another win or loss could turn that streak into 10 games this campaign without a draw.

The gap to the top two is four points, so Tomasson’s side cannot climb the table with a win but Luton could move into the top half if they were to take home all three points.