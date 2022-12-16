Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Cardiff City v Blackpool FC clash

Cardiff City got their Championship campaign back underway in exciting fashion last weekend with a four goal thriller away at Stoke City.

With the final scoreline 2-2, the Bluebirds took a decent point on the road, but, up against a team in and around them in the table, they surely would have hoped for more.

No need to panic, though, with another opportunity to face a side in and around them in the table this weekend when Blackpool travel to the Welsh capital.

Blackpool, too, earned a decent point last weekend, with a 0-0 stalemate at home to Birmingham City.

The above results leave Cardiff City 20th in the division, and Blackpool currently in 22nd, with just two points separating the sides.

This weekend’s clash should not only be competitive, then, but an exciting one.

Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is predicting a close encounter though, with the Bluebirds just edging this one.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton predicts a scoreline of Cardiff City 1-0 Blackpool for this weekend’s clash.

Kick off between the two sides at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

It might be too early in the season to call this a relegation six pointer, but it is certainly a big clash at the lower end of the Championship.

Three points for either side could be massive given their respective league positions, and so it would be good to see both sides really go for it on Saturday afternoon.

With confidence in both squads likely to be low after recent results, though, things on the pitch may not transpire that way.

Indeed, it could well be a cagey affair, but a draw doesn’t really do either side any great favours at this stage of the season.