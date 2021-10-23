Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town

Bournemouth will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the Championship season when they host Huddersfield Town later today.

The Cherries, who have picked up 31 points from their opening 13 games this season, are five points clear at the top of the table, and whilst the Championship is in its infancy this season, they have built an excellent platform to build upon.

However, Scott Parker’s side do face tough opponents in Huddersfield Town, who are now unbeaten in their last four.

The Terriers occupy the last play-off place at present, possessing defensive stability and a plethora of match-winners within their squad.

Huddersfield’s only defeats on the road this season, have come in the form of narrow losses to Swansea City and Stoke City, with Carlos Corberan’s side proving to be difficult to break down.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has gone with a 2-1 victory to the home side.

The Verdict

Bournemouth have been excellent thus far, and appear to be getting stronger as the season goes on.

The Cherries really do have every chance of success this season, with the experience that Gary Cahill has brought in, has been complemented by the youthful talents in Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony.

However, Huddersfield could prove to be their toughest test yet, as they too are looking an improved outfit from when the season started.

Corberan has turned Huddersfield into a team who can win in different ways, meaning this could be one of Bournemouth’s most difficult tasks yet.