Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Reading

Blackburn Rovers and Reading will both be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeats in the Championship when they face each other tomorrow evening.

Blackburn were beaten by Stoke City last Friday at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters raced into a 3-0 lead in this fixture thanks to a brace from Ki-Jana Hoever and a strike from Tyrese Campbell.

While headed efforts from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher gave Blackburn hope of securing a point on their travels, Stoke held on to secure victory in front of their own supporters.

Following this setback, Rovers slipped to fifth in the Championship standings and now only hold a three-point advantage over Norwich City who lead the chasing pack in the race for the play-offs.

As for Reading, they will be hoping to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Millwall in Wednesday’s clash.

Andreas Voglsammer scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Lions in the 11th minute of last weekend’s meeting with the Royals.

While Reading are currently 12 points clear of the relegation zone, they could potentially be handed a six-point deduction by the EFL if they are deemed to have breached the conditions of a business plan.

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton revealed that he believes Blackburn will seal a 2-0 win over Reading.

The Verdict

Blackburn’s supporters will be hoping that this prediction turns out to be correct as they will be desperate for their side to get back to winning ways tomorrow following a poor defensive display against Stoke.

While Reading could potentially pose problems for Rovers if Andy Carroll and Tom Ince are both firing on all cylinders, Rovers certainly have enough quality at their disposal to claim all three points at Ewood Park.

Having scored for Blackburn after being introduced as a substitute in their meeting with the Potters, Brereton Diaz could be handed a start by Jon Dahl Tomasson on Wednesday.

Given that the Chile international has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in all competitions this season, he will be confident in his ability to add to this tally against a Reading outfit who have failed to keep a clean-sheet in any of their previous 14 league games.

A win for either side in this fixture could provide them with the confidence needed to push on during the closing stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

