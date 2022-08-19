Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Birmingham City’s clash with Wigan Athletic

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday when they face Wigan Athletic.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last weekend, the Blues were seemingly on course to secure all three points in their showdown with Watford on Tuesday following George Hall’s strike.

However, the Hornets levelled proceedings via an effort from Rey Manaj in the second-half of this fixture.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, it will be interesting what approach Birmingham will take in tomorrow’s showdown with Wigan.

As for the Latics, they have managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having secured three draws in the three league fixtures that they have participated in this season, Wigan will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run at this level on Saturday.

Whereas Birmingham were in action in midweek, the Latics’ scheduled clash with Coventry City was postponed due to concerns over the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has insisted that he believes it will be a 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict

Birmingham will be looking to defy this prediction by picking up a victory in front of their own supporters.

Having amassed four points from their opening two home games, the Blues will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Wigan in this fixture.

Scott Hogan’s presence could have an impact on the outcome of this particular fixture as he has made a relatively positive start to the new term.

After providing two direct goal contributions in four appearances, the Blues striker will be determined to add to this particular tally at St Andrew’s on Saturday.