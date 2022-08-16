Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Birmingham City vs Watford

After a long career with Watford, tonight, as the Hornets travel to face Birmingham City, it could be the first time that former skipper Troy Deeney faces his old side.

The 34-year-old is regarded as a legend by many at the club having captained Watford to an FA Cup final and two promotions from the Championship.

There will be no room for sentiment on either side when the whistle goes tonight, though, with both clubs looking to hoover up as many points as possible at the start of the season.

Both sides have had relatively decent starts to the season, too.

Birmingham City go into tonight on four points having drew away at Luton Town on the opening day and beaten Huddersfield 2-1 at St Andrews in the second weekend of the season.

Defeat away at Cardiff City on Saturday will have been a disappointment, but it is certainly not a result to dwell on for John Eustace and his players.

As for Watford, they head to St. Andrews undefeated having picked up seven points in their opening three matches.

The Hornets have beaten both Sheffield United and Burnley at home, and also picked up a point away at West Brom last Monday.

Rob Edwards’ side will be hoping to take their league tally to ten points this evening and Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is backing them to do so.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton believes the Hornets will come away with a 2-1 away victory.

The Verdict

Watford have had a tricky start to the season, so to have collected seven points will have delighted Rob Edwards.

You’d have to think John Eustace will be happy with Birmingham’s return at this stage, too, with many tipping the Blues to struggle this campaign.

There’s no doubt this is one Watford will be targeting for all three points, but Eustace will hope his side can bounce back and show some resilience after Saturday’s defeat.

The Hornets will be the favourites, but it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Birmingham managed to nick a draw.