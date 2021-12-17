Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction ahead of Barnsley vs West Brom

Valerien Ismael returns to Oakwell tonight as his West Brom side take on a Barnsley team that have struggled massively since his departure.

The Tykes have picked up a mere 13 points in 22 league games this season, winning just two Championship matches in the process.

Barnsley are currently eight points from safety in the division, with new Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi hoping to turn things around in Yorkshire.

West Brom have recently closed the gap from the division’s top two, with the Baggies now unbeaten in their last four.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Saido Berahino Sheffield Wednesday Sunderland Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town

Ismael will be hoping to draw level on points with Bournemouth tonight before the Cherries face a tough test at Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon.

Issuing his score prediction in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that West Brom will run out as 3-1 winners at Oakwell.

The verdict

This is an important match at both ends of the table.

For Barnsley, they could go into the second half of the season with a bit of confidence if they are able to record a positive result at home to the Baggies.

Whilst West Brom could be in the top two if they win tonight and Bournemouth lose tomorrow with a five-goal swing.

Barnsley have put in some better performances in recent weeks, but it is now getting to a point where it is almost entirely about the results.

The Tykes are more than capable of getting out of the mess they are currently in, as they have the squad to be competing in the top half of the table.