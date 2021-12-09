Sky Sports pundit issues prediction for Fulham’s trip to Luton

After a run of three straight draws in a row, Fulham will be looking to get back to winning ways in what looks a difficult encounter on paper against Luton Town.

Prior to the Cottagers welcoming Derby County to west London over two weeks ago, Fulham had won seven matches on the spin including a 7-0 thumping of Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The points have been shared though with the Rams, Preston North End and Bournemouth in recent weeks, and the matches don’t come any easier for Marco Silva’s side as they head to Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have suffered from consistency issues in recent weeks but they blew Blackpool away at Bloomfield Road last week as they defeated the Seasiders 3-0.

Nathan Jones’ side on their day are a match for anyone in the division and Sky Sports presenter and ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder David Prutton believes that they can get a point against Fulham by predicting a 2-2 scoreline.

“No wins in four for Luton, then they go to Bloomfield Road and cruise to an absolutely brilliant win against Blackpool. It just sums up the nature of this league,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Fulham have drawn three on the bounce, but are still sitting pretty at the top of the table.

“Marco Silva will be keen either way for his side to return to winning ways, but it could be a fourth draw on the spin at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict

With West Brom winning last week, Fulham will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible but they could have had easier games on paper.

A match against a physical side on a narrow pitch probably won’t suit Silva’s side, and Luton will be full of confidence after last week’s win against Blackpool.

It may also be a slight concern that Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn’t scored in his last two outings after a sensational run of form beforehand, so he will be another player who will be looking to make an impact.

Despite being the league leaders though, I don’t think Fulham will get a victory here and a draw looks like the most likely outcome.